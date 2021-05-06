Missouri’s Amtrak rail service funding was back on the chopping block yesterday. During legislative negotiations on the state budget, an attempt was made to reduce service from St. Louis to Kansas City from two daily trips to one. About 170,000 people ride the train annually. Greg Razer and House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith discussed the plan.

Smith changed language in the budget bill to allow the twice daily service to operate as long as Amtrak does not experience more state debt.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!