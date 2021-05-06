Thursday, May 6th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Philadelphia, PA — A man accused of dressing up as an Amazon delivery driver to steal packages was taken into custody on Monday night, according to Philadelphia police. Action News was there as the suspect was arrested in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood.

Over the weekend, surveillance video captured the suspect parking his bike. Video shows him walk up to a home, take a package on the doorstep, nod at someone passing by and take his time riding away. On Monday night, the suspect was spotted pedaling through a nearby neighborhood with several stolen parcels, including a case of bubbly sparkling water, speakers, and a box of Birkenstock shoes.

The bike the suspect was using was also recovered at the scene. Police are still investigating how the man managed to get an Amazon vest, and for how long he’d been targeting homes in this neighborhood. Fishtown resident Trey Dodge says he’s had packages stolen at least half a dozen times. “They never steal anything valuable. There was a kid’s water bottle and a shirt or something,” said Dodge.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!