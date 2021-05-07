Friday, May 7th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Sioux Falls SD — A heartless crook stole a prosthetic arm belonging to a college baseball pitcher in South Dakota. Parker Hanson’s artificial limb was in his unlocked car outside his home when a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing it early Monday morning.

“To the person in Sioux Falls last night who felt the need to steal other people’s property, I hope those prosthetic arms and attachments bring you more use than they brought me,” Hanson, a baseball player at Augustana University, wrote on his Facebook page. Hanson’s prosthetic arm and other equipment were inside a tan Nike backpack.

The bag was found down the block from Hanson’s home Monday night, but the arm was not inside, the athlete said. Hanson told the Argus Leader that the prosthetic arm is specially designed for him. In place of his missing one, Hanson is using a backup prosthetic that doesn’t fit as well, he told the newspaper.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!