Man arrested for alleged motor vehicle violations

A Tennessee man was taken into custody Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County for several alleged driving violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated 37-year-old Johnathan Harrington, of Millington, Tennessee, was cited for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated (alcohol and drugs), driving with no valid license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and later released.

