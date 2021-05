Missouri astronaut Mike Hopkins is back on Earth. Hopkins was the commander of a crew who spent six months at the International Space Station. They splashed down last Sunday off the Gulf of Mexico. During a press conference, Hopkins said the mission could not have gone any better.

Hopkins has completed five space walks as an astronaut.

