Slow interstate driving ends with woman’s arrest
An Advance woman was arrested yesterday morning on several alleged violations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 43-year-old Laina Morse was taken into custody around 2 a.m. on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was cited for alleged driving while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right-hand lane, and operating a motor vehicle less than 40 miles per hour on an interstate. She was taken to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.