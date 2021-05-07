Truman Day is a Missouri State Holiday today

Today is the observance of Truman Day in Missouri, which is a state holiday. Harry Truman served as the nation’s 33rd president, from 1945 to 1953. State Representative Doug Richey describes President Truman as inspiring and fascinating.

President Truman implemented the Marshall Plan to help rebuild Western Europe’s economy after World War II, and he also issued the executive order that integrated the US military. Most Missouri state offices are closed today, in observance of Truman Day.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!