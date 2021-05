A Dexter man has been arrested on multiple charges in Stoddard County. Few details about the incident have been released, but the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 62-year-old Michael Racca was recently arrested for 2nd degree assault and 1st degree terrorist threat. Racca was held in custody on no bond.

