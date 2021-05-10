In this final week of MO Legislature’s session, proposed gas tax hike expected to jump into the driver’s seat

The Missouri House of Representatives is gearing up this week for work on a proposed fuel tax increase. The legislation would gradually increase the user fee by 12.5 total cents over five years and let most drivers choose if they want a rebate for the amount of the increase. President and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association Tom Crawford says truckers owe state fuel tax based on the number of miles they drive in each state, not how much fuel they purchase in each state. He says due to Missouri’s low gas tax rate of 17 cents per gallon, some truckers will often bypass fueling here to ensure they don’t have to pay extra in fuel taxes.

The legislature’s regular session ends Friday.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!