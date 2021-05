A Kennett man is facing a murder charge following an incident on Wednesday. 51-year-old Jimmy Gooden Jr. is in custody on charges of second degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death, and armed criminal action. Gooden is alleged to have hit Forest Kincade with a vehicle following an argument.

