Wanted fugitive arrested in Fisk

A wanted fugitive was taken into custody last week in Fisk. Officials with the Dexter Police Department report that they were working a joint operation on Thursday with the U.S. Marshals Service and A.T.F. to locate Michael Ryan of Fisk. Ryan was located inside a vehicle in Dexter and fled from officers when they attempted to make a traffic stop. A motor vehicle pursuit ensued and traveled throughout portions of rural Stoddard County. During the pursuit, Ryan lost control of his vehicle on Stoddard County Road 483 and fled on foot. Ryan was later apprehended at a residence in Fisk and placed into custody without incident. Officials say Ryan is being held on a Stoddard County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, and stealing as well as a federal U.S. Marshall’s detainer warrant for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

