Missouri Legislature votes to pump up the state’s gas tax
The Missouri Legislature has voted to pump up the state’s gas tax. The state House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night that would boost Missouri’s gas tax by 12.5 total cents over five years. The legislation would also let most drivers choose whether they want a rebate for the amount of the increase. During debate, Representative Becky Ruth said the legislation is modeled after South Carolina’s fuel tax law.
The bill could raise about 500-million dollars annually to help fund Missouri’s roads and bridges. It is headed to the governor.