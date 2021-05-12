Missouri Legislature votes to pump up the state’s gas tax

The Missouri Legislature has voted to pump up the state’s gas tax. The state House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night that would boost Missouri’s gas tax by 12.5 total cents over five years. The legislation would also let most drivers choose whether they want a rebate for the amount of the increase. During debate, Representative Becky Ruth said the legislation is modeled after South Carolina’s fuel tax law.

The bill could raise about 500-million dollars annually to help fund Missouri’s roads and bridges. It is headed to the governor.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!