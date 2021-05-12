MO education department recommends schools continue to take virus safety measures this fall

Missouri expects all K-12 schools to be back to offering in-seat classes full-time this fall. During a state Board of Education meeting, K-12 education department Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says at this point, health and education leaders continue to recommend mask-wearing, physical distancing, and proper hand washing this fall.

K-12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven emphasizes information about the virus continues to change and things could look different in the fall. The state is encouraging, not requiring, the wearing of masks in public.

