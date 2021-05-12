MO Senate passes bill that would regulate state’s religious boarding schools

The Missouri Senate has voted 23-9 in favor of regulating the state’s religious boarding schools. For years, students at some of these places have allegedly been beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated long-term. During debate, Senator Bill White said the legislation would require safety inspections, background checks for employees and the schools must notify the state of their existence.

Opponents of the bill, including Senators Cindy O’Laughlin and Mike Moon, are not convinced the plan will stop the abuse. The measure heads back to the House with changes.

