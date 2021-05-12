Route BB in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

Route BB in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 481 and County Road 476, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. The work will take place today and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

