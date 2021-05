The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance your locating a wanted man. 35-year-old Joshua Doublin is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault. Doublin stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Police believe he may be in the Saline County area.

