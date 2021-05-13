Bipartisan Legislation Establishing a Law Enforcement Critical Incident Stress Management Program Heads to a Missouri Conference Committee

Bipartisan legislation establishing a critical incident stress management program within the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) is heading to a Missouri legislative conference committee, after receiving final House approval on Wednesday. State Representative Ron Hicks, the bill sponsor, said that police officers need help in dealing with stress and psychological trauma from critical incidents. He describes a deadly crash a few years ago near the Lake of the Ozarks.

The bill requires that officers meet with a program service provider once every three to five years for a mental health check-in. Because the House added an amendment Wednesday for a law enforcement officers’ bill of rights, the bill goes to a conference committee. While both chambers have approved the overall bill, it’s not the same version.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!