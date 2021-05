Contractor crews will be making driving surface improvements on Route 51 in Bollinger County. Starting Monday, May 24, a seal coat treatment will be used to create a smoother driving surface on Route 51 between Route 72 and Route 34 in Bollinger County. Crews will close one lane between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily with a 9-foot width restriction. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide traffic.

