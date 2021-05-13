Missouri is close to requiring online shopping sales tax

The Missouri Legislature is tying up loose ends during these final days of this session, including on a so-called Wayfair tax bill. The state House has passed legislation that would make out-of-state companies tax Missouri residents for buying from them online. During debate, Steve Butz talked about the proposal that would include income tax cuts to help offset the projected sales tax revenue increase.

The bill heads back to the Senate for a final vote.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!