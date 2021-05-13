Statement: Missouri Legislature passes prescription drug monitoring program

The Missouri General Assembly has passed a bill to create a statewide drug monitoring program. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has long advocated for this legislation as a way to help curb the prescription drug abuse that impacts many Missourians.

“This is a big step forward for Missouri and finally puts this longstanding issue to rest. Having a statewide PDMP will help physicians and pharmacists identify patients who pill shop — and help stop the abuse that impacts so many Missouri families and workplaces,” said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO. “This legislation will help prevent deaths and address the trends of addiction in our state. Drug addiction impacts Missouri employers directly. It impacts productivity, safety and morale at work. It also drives up employer-paid prescription costs. We thank the legislature for passing Senate Bill 63 and we applaud bill sponsor Sen. Holly Rehder on her years of leadership and commitment to this issue.”

