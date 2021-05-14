Broken beam on Miss. bridge could disrupt U.S. economy

Inspectors on the Hernando De Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee discovered one of the bridge’s beams has fractured. Officials with the Arkansas and Tennessee transportation departments, which jointly manage the bridge, described the beam as structurally important.

The bridge and river will remain closed at least until a thorough inspection is complete, and officials said that process could take several days and repairs could take weeks or months.

In the meantime, vehicular traffic is routing to other locations.

You Can read more in the Southeast Missourian

