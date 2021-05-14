Fire crews to ‘flush’ Jackson water system

The water distribution system in Jackson will go through a “flushing” process beginning next week and continuing for the next couple of months.

Jackson public works director Kent Peetz said the process is part of an annual program to remove any mineral sediment that may have built up in water distribution lines, improve water quality and maintain valves and hydrants in the system.

The flushing process will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Monday and will continue until the process is complete, which Peetz said will take about 10 weeks. Crews from Jackson Fire/Rescue will open fire hydrants as part of the process.

You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

