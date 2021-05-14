Missouri Legislation Banning Most Police Chokeholds and Eliminating KCPD Residency Requirements Receives Final Approval

A wide-ranging law enforcement bill that’s being praised by conservative Republicans and by Missouri Legislative Black Caucus members is heading to the governor’s desk, after receiving final House approval yesterday. The final House vote was 140-4. The bill eliminates residency requirements for Kansas City police officers, a major issue for Excelsior Springs GOP State Representative Doug Richey:

State Representative Mark Sharp agrees, saying there’s a shortage of Kansas City Police officers and that the bill is needed to help with the city’s crime. The bill also bans most police chokeholds.

