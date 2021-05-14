MO Legislature passes regulations to keep eye on religious boarding schools

The Missouri Legislature has passed regulations that would keep an eye on religious boarding schools. Countless former students at some of these places say they been beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated long-term. The legislation would require safety inspections, background checks for employees and the schools must notify the state of their existence. Before a final vote on the bill, Representative Dave Griffith of Jefferson City says he hopes the bill sends the message that child abusers can run, but they can’t hide.

Opponents of the bill, including Senators Cindy O’Laughlin and Mike Moon, do not think the plan will stop the abuse. The measure, sponsored by Rudy Viet, heads to the governor for action.

