A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a murder charge. Ricky Davis Jr. has pled guilty to murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and three counts of armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident in 2018. Davis was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

