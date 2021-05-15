Trading Post – May 15
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Horse – FREE – ph #: 573-649-7086
————–
Square hay bales – $2/bale – ph #: 833-6581
————–
Cedar posts
Pickup rack – ph #: 573-380-0986
————–
Garage sale – 780 Greensferry – Jackson
————–
Various home decor
Disposable medical gowns – ph #: 314-243-6197
————–
4 piece bedroom suite – $450 – ph #: 573-979-1476
————–
Front-tine tiller – $135 – ph #: 334-1757
————–
Set of 15 in tires – $150
Shallow well pump
Tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385
————–
Aerodyne exercise bike – $20
Buying: lift chair – ph #: 620-3572
————–
Yard sale – 327 Kyle Dr. – Fruitland
————–
Garage sale – 204 Jackson St. – Morehouse
————–
8 ft fishing boat – w/motor – $350 – ph #: 573-225-1240
————–
Weber propane grill – $700 – ph #: 573-587-1341
————–
Looking for landscaping service – ph #: 450-9172
————–
Trailer – $15,000 – ph #: 313-0022
————–
Husqvarna Enduro dirt bike – $300 – ph #: 573-891-0391
————–
Seasoned campfire wood – ph #: 513-5505
————–
Garage sale – 1535 Amblewood Dr. – Cape