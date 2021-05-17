Mississippi River reopened to traffic at Memphis

The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that river traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 Bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.

More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled along the river south and north of the bridge, waiting for clearance. Now they can cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge

The bridge will remain closed to vehicles indefinitely, with road traffic rerouted to Interstate 55 and the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, about 3 miles south.

You can read more at the Southeast Missourian

