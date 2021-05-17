Poplar Bluff Police Department investigating vehicle break-ins

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are investigating a string of break-ins. Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that two subjects broke into multiple vehicles in the area of Warren Street early Wednesday morning. The two subjects were caught on area security footage which is available on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who has information about the break-ins or the subject’s identities is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632.

