Small planes makes emergency landing in Perry County, IL field

Authorities are looking into what caused a single engine plane to make an emergency landing in Perry County, IL. Illinois State Police say the plane landed at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in an open field in the area of Illinois Route 127 and Purple Martin Road, near Pinckneyville. The pilot, 61-year-old Kenneth Loggins, and passenger, 73-year-old Goldie Loggins, both of Jonesboro, Arkansas, refused medical treatment at the scene. The ISP District 13, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing the investigation.

