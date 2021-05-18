Make Safety A Top Priority For Memorial Day Weekend!

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colonel Eric T. Olson, recognizes Memorial Day weekend is highly anticipated and reminds motorists the Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. This means every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.



This year’s holiday weekend begins at 6 p.m., Friday, May 28, and ends at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021. Troopers will focus their attention on seat belt use, use of child safety seats, impaired drivers, hazardous moving violations, and speed violations.

Motorists or boaters in need of assistance or who want to report a crime should use the Highway Patrol’s Emergency Assistance number 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!