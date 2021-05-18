Missouri House Speaker Disappointed Senate Did Not Approve Photo ID and Initiative Petition Reform
Missouri’s Republican House Speaker is disappointed in the GOP-controlled Senate for not approving voter ID legislation and initiative petition reform this session. Speaker Rob Vescovo (pronounced Va-SCO-vo) notes the House sent the bills to the Senate in March. He praises the work of House Elections Committee Chairman Dan Shaul of Imperial:
As for Shaul, he’s asking the governor to call a special session on election reform. House Democrats are critical of a photo ID requirement, with University City State Representative Joe Adams saying that provision is “despicable.” Adams says it would disenfranchise Missouri voters.