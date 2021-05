Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After Hours: Civil War Commemoration in Missouri June 2

Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program, Civil War Commemoration in Missouri, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!