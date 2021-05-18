MO legislature back for special session to vote on healthcare renewal tax.

The Missouri Legislature is expected to head back for a special session later this year to vote on a healthcare renewal tax. In a rare move, the Missouri Senate adjourned the legislative session several hours early Friday without passing the legislation. The Federal Reimbursement Allowance, also referred to as FRA, helps to fund about two-billion dollars of the state’s Medicaid healthcare program. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says lawmakers will get the job done.

Senate Democrats blocked business on the floor Friday because Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence said Republican leadership was “full of broken promises” all session.

