Village of Crainville water bill increase and monitoring requirements.

Due to the increase in the cost of water, which is bought from Rend Lake, the Village of Crainville is compelled to pass along that increase to their customers.They will increase the cost by %3. You will see the increase on your bill that will be due June 15th.

Important Information About Your Drinking Water

The Village of Crainville’s water system violated two drinking water standards over the past year. Even though these were not emergencies, as customers, you have the right to know what happened and what they did to correct these situations.

They are required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not your drinking water meets health standards. During the month of April 2020, they did not monitor or test the Chloramines or E. Coli and cannot be sure of the quality of their drinking water at that time.

What should I do?

There is nothing you need to do at this time.

What happened? What should I do?

They collect two samples every month to check for Chloramines and E. Coli. During the month of April, 2020, these samples were inadvertently missed and so they have no verification of the water fquality during that month. They did take samples the next month in May, and all samples were satisfactory.

For more information, please contact Ryan Farrar at 618-925-1313 or P.O. Box 105 Carterville, IL 62918

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!