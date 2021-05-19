MO Legislature passes bill that would give domestic and sexual violence victims two weeks of unpaid leave annually

The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that would give domestic and sexual violence victims two weeks of unpaid leave time annually. The time off could be used to get medical care, recover from injury, get counseling or legal help, move to another home, among other things. State Senator Jill Schupp , a Democrat from the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, sponsored the language attached to another bill.

The workers must give 48 hours’ notice. The bill awaits a decision by the governor.

