A pedestrian has died following an incident in Kennett. Kennett Chief of Police Kenny Wilson reports that at around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Kennett Police and the Kennett Fire Department responded to Kennett Square to investigate an accident involving a pedestrian. Wilson says the pedestrian, identified as Keith Mitchell, of Kennett, died from injuries he received in the accident.

