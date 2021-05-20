A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25-year-old Sloan Hunter was traveling at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Freightliner driven by 63-year-old Almeda Eaves of Henderville, Kentucky.
Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eaves was transported by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.