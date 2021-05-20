Missouri Senator Hawley Says He Voted Against Hate Crimes Legislation Because of Language about Speech

Saying that the bill would give the federal government new power to define what is offensive speech, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley defends his vote against hate crimes legislation. Hawley said that Great Britain has similar laws about speech.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill, which directs the Justice Department to speed up the review of COVID-related hate crimes that have been reported to law enforcement. Supporters say the bill is necessary to address the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!