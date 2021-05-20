Search conducted for missing man in Portageville area

Personnel from multiple area agencies participated in a search Wednesday for man who has been missing since November. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that 33-year-old Butch Swofford was last seen on November 25th, 2020. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, along with personnel from Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, and Jackson, conducted a search in the Portageville area, but were unable to locate him. Swofford is described as a white male, around 5’8” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Anyone who has information on Swofford’s disappearance is asked to contact Sergeant Johnson at 573-748-2516.

