SEMPO plan calls for electric vehicle readiness

There aren’t many of them on the streets and highways now, but as electric vehicles become more prevalent, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization wants this area to be ready. The planning group, commonly known as SEMPO, unanimously adopted a work program and budget for fiscal year 2022 yesterday that includes funding for a study and consultant to develop an electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan. At $80,000, the EV readiness plan is the largest single expenditure in SEMPO’s $247,734 budget for the coming fiscal year with the majority of the plan development cost to be paid out of federal funds. SEMPO’s budget document states the EV readiness plan “will provide recommendations to local governments and transportation areas in the SEMPO planning area to spur the adoption of electric vehicles through increased installations of charging stations as a means toward a more energy efficient transportation system.” SEMPO is projecting the plan will be ready for adoption by May 2022. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

