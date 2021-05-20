Top MO Senate Democrat says anti-Medicaid expansion Republicans are more concerned about their next office
The next state budget does not include funding to expand Medicaid healthcare coverage to another 275-thousand low-income Missouri adults. The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature refused to fund the expansion – setting up an expected court battle. John Rizzo, the top Democrat in the Missouri Senate, says the GOP is more concerned about their next office…
Some anti-expansion Republicans and Governor Parson have said the voter-approved ballot measure did not include a funding mechanism to expand Medicaid.