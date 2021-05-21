Advance man arrested on Stoddard Co. warrants
An Advance man was arrested yesterday in Bollinger County on a number of Stoddard County warrants.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers took 34-year-old Tylor Young into custody about 9 a.m. on three warrants — failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.
The report said he was taken to Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and held there.