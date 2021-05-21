Don Dickerson, attorney, regent and River Campus advocate, dies

Cape Girardeau attorney and former president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Donald L. Dickerson, who helped create the university’s River Campus, died at his home early Thursday following a lengthy illness. He was 89 years old and had been in hospice care since September his family said.

Dickerson spent most of his legal career as a trial attorney, but he was initially hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney in 1960.

The university presented Dickerson with an honorary doctor of laws degree during commencement exercises in May 2005, and in 2007 he received the Friend of the University Award from the Southeast Missouri University Foundation

You can learn more at the Southeast Missourian







