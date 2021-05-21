Missouri Board Of Curators has approved a tuition hike
Even with these increases, tuition at UM institutions remains among the lowest in the surrounding states. Undergraduate tuition rates will increase 5%, or $15.30 per credit hour, at the University of Missouri-Columbia. At the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Board approved an increase of 4.1% or $12.30 per credit hour. Missouri University of Science and Technology will increase tuition by 3.5%, or $10.60 per credit hour. The University of Missouri-St. Louis students will see a 2% increase or $7.60 per credit hour.