POPLAR BLUFF AND DONIPHAN AWARDED GRANT MONEY FOR PROJECTS

Multiple area cities have been awarded grant money from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The City of Poplar Bluff was approved for slightly over $700,000 for removing and replacing culverts, installing new drop inlets, and connecting these new storm water installations to the existing drainage system along three streets where flooding is prevalent.

Poplar Bluff also will receive $50,000 to purchase a generator for the new Police Department.

The City of Doniphan was approved for over $61,000 to bore an additional water line next to an exposed line to limit downtime and protect the public from outages and leaks.

The City of Ellsinore was approved for over $318,000 for a project that includes improving ditches, replacing culverts, washing out culverts, installing new grated area drains, and removing any trees or debris along ditch lines that would inhibit waterflow.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced the grants yesterday as a part of a total of $18.8 million that will be spread among 29 recipients through its Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program.

