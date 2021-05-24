Cyclists to ride 300 miles through SEMO region

The sixth annual Big BAM , standing for Bicycle Across Missouri, is coming to Southeast Missouri for the first time in June.



On June 13, more than a hundred cyclists will meet at Poplar Bluff to begin a 300-mile bicycling ride through Southeast Missouri.



Riders will travel through Southeast Missouri, spending nights in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Farmington. Big BAM will conclude in St. Genevieve on June 18.

Local cyclists are welcome to participate, even if they can only ride for one or two days. Cyclists can sign up for the entire five-day ride or chose to participate for one day. Registration will be available until June 12 at 5 p.m.

Go to the Southest Missourian and www.bigbamride.com for more details.

