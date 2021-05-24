ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATION LEADS TO MULTIPLE CHARGES IN MOUND CITY INCIDENT

The Office of Pulaski County charged the following:

24-year-old Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry was charged with Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, Obstructing Justice, and Resisting a Peace Officer

26-year-old Demarko K. Ransom was charged with Obstructing Justice in Furtherance of Gang Activity, Obstructing Justice, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Peace

21-year-old Andre L. Mcelmurry was charged with Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer and Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer.

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., where the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department to the investigate the shooting which had occurred in the 700 block of Pearl Street, Mound City, IL involving a Pulaski County Deputy.

If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact the Illinois State Police at 618-542-2171, extension 1207. The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be given at this time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!