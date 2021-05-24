Kansas City State Senator Washington Praises Missouri Governor’s Signing of Negro Leagues License Plate Legislation

Legislation creating a special license plate for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has been signed into law this weekend, by Missouri’s governor. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill Saturday at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium, where he was joined by State Senator Barbara Washington, the bill sponsor. Washington also worked to include funding in the state operating budget for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum:

Senator Washington says the bill signed by the governor will continue to help fund the museum. Under the bill, a vehicle owner who makes a ten-dollar contribution to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum can apply for the new plates.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!