Monday, May 25th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tampa, FL — A woman from Florida was arrested Saturday for leading troopers on a high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties. Troopers responded to an alert from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning, that said deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle heading southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. A trooper observed the 2009 Cadillac sedan traveling on Interstate 75 in Hernando County. When they tried pulling over the car, the driver fled and began driving 110 mph.



Deputies pursued the driver along Interstate 75 and eventually onto a state road before they stopped the car with a PIT maneuver and the woman was detained. “Rachael Lynn Stefancich, 24, of Plant City, nearly fully unclothed, was immediately taken into custody and arrested for grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing & eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended,” the Highway Patrol said. “Stefancich was later delivered to the Hernando County Jail.” Online jail records show Stefancich has previous arrests for petit theft and drug possession, among other charges.

