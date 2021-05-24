MVC Chairman says veterans homes need to keep their guard up

The Missouri Veterans Commission last held a special meeting to look deeper into its finances because they are in a deficit.

Much of its money comes from unpredictable sources, like gaming and medical marijuana revenue—and the latter, medical marijuana is paying for lawsuits over its licensing.

Kelly McClelland is the new MVC Commissioner-and says it’s a major challenge as the agency recovers from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in its 7 veterans homes.

162 veterans died in that outbreak—and the governor ordered an investigation. McClelland – new to the commission says are making changes based on the investigation’s findings.

McClelland says he has full confidence in the commission’s director, Paul Kirchoff.

